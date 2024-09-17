Watch CBS News
Boy with autism, 9, found safe after going missing in Folsom

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

FOLSOM – Authorities were asking for help in finding a missing young boy in Folsom.

Folsom police say 9-year-old Aiden Barker was last seen along the 1200 block of Creekside Drive around 8:45 a.m.

Aiden was wearing a Spiderman button down shirt, blue jeans, gray/black Sketchers, and had a Sonic the Hedgehog backpack when he was last seen.

Police note that Aiden has autism but is verbal.

Around 1 p.m., Folsom police announced that Aiden had been found safe. 

