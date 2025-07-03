Watch CBS News
Body of missing boy pulled from Mokelumne River in Lodi

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Crews recovered the body of a teen who went missing in the Mokelumne River in Lodi, officials said Thursday evening.

CBS Sacramento watched as first responders placed the boy's body on a stretcher. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office confirmed around 6:25 p.m. that the teen was dead.

The City of Lodi said he was swimming in the Mokelumne River near Lodi Lake when he went missing.

As the search was underway, CBS Sacramento spoke with family members of the boy who said he is 14 years old.

Law enforcement officials said that civilians were helping with the search, and a dive team and aerial unit responded to assist.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

