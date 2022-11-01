Sean Coleman, teen killed in North Highlands shooting, mourned

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 15-year-old Encina High School student is the latest victim of Sacramento County gun violence.

Friends mourned the shooting death of sophomore Sean Coleman who was killed Friday night.

A memorial was in place on Monday as Halloween tradition had families trick-or-treating on the same North Highland sidewalks where Coleman was killed.

Coleman's broken mother gave permission to share a photo of the two of them together as she seeks the public's help to find whoever shot her son, described on a Gofundme page as a charismatic, goofy, and athletic young man.

Dennis Lemeshov was at home when he heard two gunshots and rushed outside to find the teen hit and laying on a neighbor's lawn. A bullethole from the shooting can be seen in a car parked in the driveway.

"I was right here when it happened, watching TV, and it could have easily been me," Lemeshov said. "I heard the gunshots, I heard screaming, and I walked out and I see a car driving by. I'm a nurse in the O.R. and I actually see these cases come in you know, and you save lives — sometimes you don't."

The first deputies on the scene performed CPR but could not save Coleman.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office reports there have now been 41 homicides so far this year in their jurisdiction. There were 42 in all of 2021.

There are a number of home surveillance video cameras around the shooting scene that could have captured what happened.

So far, deputies have not released a description of a suspect.