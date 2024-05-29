Scott Peterson returns to court as lawyers push for additional DNA testing of evidence

PIX Now morning edition - 5/29/24 PIX Now morning edition - 5/29/24 08:41

Convicted killer Scott Peterson is back in court Wednesday in his latest bid for a new trial.

Peterson attended court in Redwood City via Zoom from Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County where he is currently serving a life sentence.

Peterson's lawyers with the L.A. Innocence Project -- who took up Peterson's case in January -- are requesting evidence from the original investigation to undergo DNA testing.

That includes a bloody mattress found in a burned-out van near peterson's modesto home.

Detectives discovered there had been a burglary just across the street from where Peterson lived with his pregnant wife Laci. One witness told police she believed that burglary happened the same morning Laci disappeared.

Bryan Spitulski, a former fire investigator who responded to the crime, has maintained some key evidence was ignored. On Christmas morning in 2002, he was working for the Modesto Fire Department and was sent to investigate a van fire that he still thinks about to this day.

"My motivation in this is how it has always been: let the facts say what they need to say," said Sputulski. He currently works as a private fire investigator.

In court documents, attorneys describe the mattress with stains that tested presumptively positive for blood, saying only a very small portion of the mattress fabric was tested for DNA, which was insufficient to determine whether DNA from Laci and or her unborn son Conner were present.

Peterson was sentenced to death in March 2005. He had admitted to police he was fishing on the day his wife disappeared but during the trial, he could not explain what type of fish he was trying to catch that day. Peterson had also sold his wife's car, researched selling their house, and turned the baby nursery into a storage room in the weeks after Laci disappeared.

The California Supreme Court in 2020 overturned Peterson's death sentence after finding that potential jurors were improperly dismissed after saying they disagreed with the death penalty but would follow the law and impose it.

In 2021, Peterson was resentenced to life in prison without parole under the glaring eyes of Laci Peterson's family. Peterson was moved from San Quentin State Prison, now known as San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento in 2022.

Later that year, a judge denied Peterson's plea for a new trial, ruling that a former juror was not guilty of misconduct during the trial.