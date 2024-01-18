LA Innocence Project takes up Scott Peterson's murder case of pregnant wife Laci

The LA Innocence Project announced Thursday that it is taking up the Scott Peterson murder case.

Pat Harris, Peterson's attorney, announced the news in a statement.

"We are very excited to have the incredibly talented attorneys from the LA Innocence Project lend their considerable expertise to helping prove Scott's innocence," Harris said.

Peterson was convicted in 2004 for the murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner. He was sentenced to death in 2005.

In August 2020, the California Supreme Court reversed the death sentence after finding that jurors were erroneously dismissed, partly because they expressed objections to the death penalty on a questionnaire. He was resentenced in 2021 to life without parole.

Peterson's attorney said at the time of the 2021 resentencing that his client has shown no remorse because he's not guilty.

Peterson was uniformly described as a loving husband and expectant father, Harris said, until it became public that he was having an affair with Amber Frey at the time of his wife's disappearance.

Then "he quickly became the most hated man in America," Harris said in 2021.

Prosecutors say Peterson took his wife's body from their Modesto home on Christmas Eve 2002 and dumped her from his fishing boat into the San Francisco Bay, where they washed ashore in April 2003.

Peterson admitted he was fishing on the day his wife disappeared. He had researched ocean currents, bought a boat without telling anyone, and couldn't explain what type of fish he was trying to catch that day.

Also, in the weeks after Laci disappeared, he sold his wife's car, looked into selling their house, and turned the baby nursery into a storage room.

Peterson was eventually arrested after Frey, a massage therapist living in Fresno, told police that they had begun dating a month before his wife's death, but that he had told her his wife was dead.

The LA Innocence Project works to exonerate those wrongly convicted through forensic and other scientific evidence. KCAL News has reached out to The LA Innocence Project for comment but has not heard back.