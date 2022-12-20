Judge denies convicted killer Scott Peterson a new trial

REDWOOD CITY -- A San Mateo County Superior Court judge on Tuesday denied convicted killer Scott Peterson's plea for new trial, ruling that former juror Richelle Nice was not guilty of misconduct during his original trial.

Peterson's defense team grilled Nice for several days during an August hearing, particularly on her omission on a pre-trial jury questionnaire that she had sought a restraining order in 2000 against her then-boyfriend's former girlfriend, saying then that she feared for the safety of her own unborn child.

The defense team claimed Nice was biased and not objective when she reach a guilty verdict along with her fellow jury members at Peterson's highly publicized 2004 trial of murdering his wife, Laci, and the couple's unborn son Connor.

He was sentenced to death during the penalty phase in 2005.

The state's high court overturned that sentence in August 2020 after finding that potential jurors were improperly dismissed for saying they personally disagreed with the death penalty but would be willing to follow the law and impose it.

Last year, the convicted killer was resentenced by Judge Anne-Christine Massullo to life in prison without parole under the glaring eyes of Laci Peterson's family.

"No matter what happens, no matter what transpires in the future, there are two things that will never change," Laci's mother Sharon Rocha said during the victims statements at the resentencing. "Laci and Connor will always be dead. And you will always be their murderer."

Massullo also was tasked with determining if Scott Peterson deserved a new trial on the murder charges. On Tuesday, she ruled he did not.

Peterson has been moved from death row at San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to Mule Creek State Prison east of Sacramento.

A new mugshot shows Peterson, 50, with salt-and-pepper stubble compared to his previous clean-shaven look.