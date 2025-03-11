Scott Peterson injured after prison "incident" involving other person, CDCR says

IONE – Convicted killer Scott Peterson was hurt in an incident involving another person at Mule Creek State Prison over the weekend, officials say.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed that Peterson and another person at the prison were involved in an incident on Sunday. Peterson suffered minor injuries in the incident, officials say.

Prison officials did not clarify what Peterson was doing at the time of the incident. No details about the other person involved in the incident have been released.

Peterson remains housed at Mule Creek prison, CDCR says, where he is serving a life sentence for the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn son.

Peterson, who has maintained his innocence, is also in the middle of a fight for a new trial for to overturn that conviction. While a 2021 ruling reduced his sentence to life in prison without parole, a later ruling denied Peterson a request for a new trial on claims of juror misconduct.

In 2024, a judge ruled that Peterson's defense team could review previously undisclosed materials in the case.

This is a developing story.