Proposed SB 884 implementation would reduce undergrounding of powerlines, PG&E says

A proposed California Public Utilities Commission decision regarding the implementation of Senate Bill 884 could significantly scale back plans to bury power lines in high fire-risk areas, according to PG&E.

In 2022, state lawmakers passed the bill, creating an approval process for utility companies to submit plans to bury power lines in areas considered high-risk for wildfires.

Now, the commission is considering implementing additional rules for utility companies looking to underground powerlines.

The proposed decision would establish numerous new rules surrounding undergrounding proposals, including prioritizing high fire-risk areas and comparing undergrounding lines to more cost-effective alternative protective measures, such as protective coverings for overhead lines.

Matt Pender is the vice president of undergrounding and system hardening for PG&E. According to Pender, undergrounding lines is the most efficient and cost-effective way to reduce wildfire risk in the long-term, despite the upfront costs.

The company wants to underground 5,000 miles of power lines over the next decade — but the proposed decision could slash that number to as low as 1,100 miles, Pender said.

The plan calls for roughly $16 billion to fund the undergrounding five-thousand miles of power lines across northern and central California. According to PG&E, the plan would cost the average customer about $9 more per month.

"We appreciate there is a desire to see if a lower level of investment is appropriate in the nearterm, but we believe the plan we put forward is very prudent one for protecting communities, improving reliability and supporting reliability for the long term" Pender said.

PG&E said that the commission to set to vote on the proposed decision on Nov. 19. The CPUC's proposal said that the item will be added to its agenda 10 days before the scheduled vote.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to the CPUC for more information on the proposed decision.