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Santa Rosa attempted murder suspect arrested after San Joaquin County traffic stop

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A man wanted on an attempted murder warrant out of Santa Rosa was arrested Tuesday after California Highway Patrol officers stopped a vehicle in San Joaquin County, officials said.

According to CHP's Stockton office, dispatchers received information just after 7 a.m. about a possible domestic violence incident happening inside a gray 2025 Nissan Versa that had entered San Joaquin County.

CHP said Stockton dispatchers were able to make phone contact with the victim and get an updated location.

Officers quickly found the vehicle and pulled it over.

During the investigation, officers learned the driver, Scott Allen Mann, had multiple outstanding felony warrants, including an attempted murder warrant out of Santa Rosa.

The Santa Rosa Police Department contacted CHP and said officers had been actively searching for Mann. Santa Rosa police said they would respond to take custody of him.

Mann was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

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