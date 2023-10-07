Santa Clara police seek 2 people in connection with 49ers game brawl at Levi's Stadium

PIX Now afternoon edition 10-6-23 PIX Now afternoon edition 10-6-23 05:32

SANTA CLARA -- Police in Santa Clara are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who were allegedly involved in a brawl at a 49ers game at Levi's Stadium last month.

Levi's Stadium assault suspects Santa Clara Police Department

According to the release issued by the Santa Clara Police Department, officers responded on Thursday, September 21, at 6 p.m. to the interior section of Levi's Stadium regarding a disturbance during the San Francisco 49ers game against the New York Giants. Arriving officers investigated the report of a fight that occurred between multiple subjects and determined that one of the subjects committed two separate acts of battery against two different victims.

Officers were able to identify that suspect, who was arrested for assault and battery. Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying an additional two people who were involved in this physical altercation. Police provided images depicting the two individuals, a male and female who are seen wearing 49ers hats and jerseys. The male subject appears to have dark hair. The female's hair appears to be blonde

"Fan violence at Levi's Stadium will not be tolerated. Persons in violation of Levi's Stadium Code of Conduct may be prohibited from attending future events at Levi's Stadium," the statement said.

Police are hoping to identify these two individuals in order to proceed with criminal accountability and to ensure their awareness that they are prohibited from future events at Levi's Stadium.

Anyone who can help identify either of the individuals is asked to contact Sergeant Williams at 408-615-4813. Individuals may also provide information via the Anonymous Tip Line, 408-615-4TIP (4847).