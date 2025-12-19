San Ramon rattled by several earthquakes, with largest a preliminary magnitude 4.0

A series of earthquakes rattled the San Ramon area Friday night, with the largest being a preliminary magnitude 4.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At about 7:41 p.m., the USGS recorded the first earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 2.5. About eight minutes later, a preliminary magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck, which was initially recorded as a magnitude 4.0.

In the following minutes, the USGS recorded four more earthquakes, including a preliminary magnitude of 4.0.

Residents in San Ramon reported light shaking from the earthquakes.

All the earthquakes were centered in the same area, near Alcosta Boulevard and Bollinger Canyon Road.

There have been no reports of any damage.

BART said it inspected tracks in the area and normal train services have since resumed. Riders were told there could be residual delays of up to 20 minutes systemwide.

The East Bay community has experienced seismic activity over the past month, with scientists saying the region has had a history of earthquake swarms dating back decades.