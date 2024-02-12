2 adults, 2 children found dead at San Mateo home after police welfare check

San Mateo police find bodies of 2 adults, 2 children during welfare check San Mateo police find bodies of 2 adults, 2 children during welfare check 01:58

A welfare check at a home by San Mateo police Monday morning uncovered four dead bodies, triggering an investigation that has forced the closure of Alameda de las Pulgas, according to authorities.

San Mateo police issued an alert shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday that officers were at the scene of a death investigation on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas. The investigation was reportedly triggered by a welfare check at the home in the Sugarloaf neighborhood.

Police said that Alameda de las Pulgas is closed in the northbound direction at 42nd Ave. and in the southbound direction at Fernwood St. Westbound 41st Ave. to Kelton Ct. is also closed. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

During a press conference later Monday afternoon, San Mateo police said that they received a 911 call requesting a welfare check at the home at around 9:13 a.m.

Police said officers entered the home and located two adults - one male and one female -- and two young male children inside "with obvious signs of death."

Police said the deaths appear to be an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. Officers are still on scene for the ongoing investigation.

Police did not provide any information regarding the nature of the deaths. The victims have not been identified, so police were unable to say whether the four deceased were members of the same family.

Authorities were not able to provide any information regarding the nature of the deaths, though homicide detectives have been called to the scene to help investigate the incident.

Police did confirm that they are not looking for a suspect in connection with the deaths.