Man and woman died of gunshot wounds in San Mateo home where 2 children also found dead

Police in San Mateo on Tuesday confirmed that the man and woman who were found dead in a home on Alameda de las Pulgas along with the bodies of two children Monday morning died from gunshot wounds.

Authorities made the grim discovery at the home Monday shortly after 9:15 a.m. while conducting a welfare check due to a call received by the police department. The bodies of the two adults were found along with those of two young boys.

"The male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom," police said in an updated press release.

Police also said the two children were found deceased inside a bedroom. Police said the cause of the children's deaths is still under investigation.

The San Mateo County Crime Lab was called to the scene and assisted officers with evidence collection. The San Mateo County Coroner took custody of the four bodies and is working to identify each person and notify next of kin.

Police said on Monday that the deaths appeared to be an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the public as authorities were "confident the person responsible was located within the home."

The investigation is ongoing as detectives "work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive."

Neighbors were shocked by the grim discovery. Some reported hearing gunshots prior to the arrival of police.

"You hear it's an entire family and, of course, your mind goes to a place of what tragic event happened," said Ron Mifsud, who lives nearby.