Police confirm identities of San Mateo family found dead in murder-suicide by father

Police released the identities Thursday of the two adults and two children found dead Monday in what is confirmed to be a murder-suicide inside a San Mateo home.

San Mateo police said the adults were Anand Henry and Alice Benzinger, and their two twin boys. Both Henry and Benzinger died of gunshot wounds and the investigation shows that Henry shot Benzinger multiple times and then shot himself, police said. The cause of death for the boys was still pending, but police confirmed they did not die from gunfire or show signs of bodily trauma.

It was estimated the killings took place sometime on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 10.

Police also said Thursday there was no history of violence at the home, and the only time officers were called to the home since 2020 was to check on reports of a mountain lion in the yard.

On Monday, police found the four dead in a home on Alameda de las Pulgas shortly after 9:15 a.m. while officers were conducting a welfare check due to a call received by the police department.

Henry and Benzinger were found dead inside a bathroom along with a 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine. The bodies of the two boys were found inside a bedroom.

"Our investigation into the motive for this tragedy continues," police said in a press statement. "While we can't undo this horrific incident, we would like to share with our community both domestic violence and mental health resources, because there is help and/or assistance out there, and something like this does not need to happen again."

CORA (Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse)

24-hour hotline 1(800)300-1080

www.corasupport.org

San Mateo County Health-Mental Health Services

24/7 assistance 1(800)686-0101

www.smchealth.org/mental-health-services

StarVista

24/7 Crisis Hotline (650)579-0350

www.star-vista.org/programs/crisis-center/

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

Call or text 988 for help