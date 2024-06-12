San Jose organized retail theft suspect arrested after Sacramento chase

SACRAMENTO — A suspect linked to organized retail theft in San Jose was arrested this week in Sacramento after leading law enforcement officials on a chase, authorities said Wednesday.

Jamie Booker was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies identified the vehicle she was driving as a vehicle linked to the alleged San Jose crimes.

A sheriff's office helicopter helped deputies follow Booker to Circle Parkway in south Sacramento. There, she got out of the vehicle and ran into a home, where she refused to surrender to deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies eventually forced their way into the home and took Booker into custody without incident. In addition to new charges related to the chase, the sheriff's office said Booker had several warrants related to the alleged retail theft.

Booker remains in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail. She is expected to appear in court on Friday, June 14.