Central Valley man arrested by San Jose police for alleged illegal weapons sales

A Central Valley man described by authorities as one of the state's "most prolific and dangerous" firearms traffickers has been arrested, according to San Jose police.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Kenneth Tafoya of Lockeford, was arrested in Stockton on Jan. 14, with the help of the California Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"The apprehension of one of California's most prolific and dangerous firearms traffickers was made possible with the support of various outstanding units with the San José Police Department, as well as partner law enforcement agencies," police said in a statement.

On Nov. 15, 2025, detectives from the San Jose police Gun and Hazardous Offender Suppression Team (GHOST) followed up on a tip provided by the Santa Clara County Adult Probation Office.

Detectives investigated the importation, manufacturing, sales and distribution of firearms, including machine guns, privately manufactured firearms commonly known as "ghost guns," rifles, assault weapons and shotguns. The investigation covered San Jose, surrounding Bay Area counties, along with the Central Valley and Northern California.

Investigators said they identified Tafoya as the primary suspect. Tafoya allegedly imported at least 1,700 machine gun conversionary devices, also known as "Glock Switches," between February and November of last year.

According to the Department of Justice, the devices convert semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic ones and are classified as a machine gun under federal law.

With the help of the Santa Clara County Gun Violence Task Force, detectives obtained arrest and search warrants.

Items that police said were seized in connection with a firearms trafficking investigation. The primary suspect, identified as Kenneth Tafoya of Lockeford, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2026. San Jose Police Department.

A search of the suspect's residences yielded a conversionary device, one shotgun and one pistol, along with live ammunition, firearm manufacturing precursor materials, magazines and spent casings.

"Through diligent investigation and strong partnerships, our officers dismantled a dangerous operation, preventing these weapons from falling into the wrong hands and causing further harm," police chief Paul Joseph said.

Tafoya was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple firearm-related offenses.