San Joaquin County official frustrated over lack of park improvements, calls on general services

Bathrooms, water fountains and green grass perfect for picnics or playing sports — those are the exact features that are completely missing from some San Joaquin County parks.

One county supervisor is now addressing the need and sharing his frustration with the lack of movement.

Marco Antonio Lazaro comes to Kennedy Park to play basketball every day after work. Living just a few doors down, he sees what needs to be improved.

"The lights would help," he shared. "Speed bumps, probably like a bigger playground, probably one for grown-ups like a calisthenics, things that will help the teenagers to get in better shape. That'll be good."

Kennedy Park is one of the nine run by the county, one that Supervisor Mario Gardea is pushing to improve.

"We have addressed a few things, but not to where the standards are where I think we should be at," he said. "It's not fair to my constituents."

Supervisor Gardea sent a letter to the rest of the Board of Supervisors expressing his disappointment with the General Services Department, calling on them to pick up the pace.

It wasn't intended to get out to the public, but since it has, he wants to address it.

In the letter, Supervisor Gardea says the county approved the Parks and Zoo funds in the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year-End Report, which should have resulted in prompt and visible progress.

More than a year later and after several meetings, he says they still don't even have fencing installed.

"I understand government takes time, we have protocols and we have rules that we have to follow, but I just think that there could be a little bit more sense of urgency," Supervisor Gardea said. "Sometimes I wonder it's because maybe some of the people that are in charge don't live in the communities that we affect. I live in this community. I want to see change, and I know my constituents do too."

Another point he made in his letter was witnessing other county initiatives move forward at a fast pace while parks remain stagnant.

"They don't really put attention to cleaning it, to maintain it," Stockton resident Jose Gonzalez said. "We have a lot of families that live here, lots of kids. Most of the time, our kids just come here for a short time."

That's where Supervisor Gardea wants to see change, and fast.

"Kids got to go back and play, get off their phones, get off their computers, get out there and kick a soccer ball," Supervisor Gardea continued. "I've already made promises to my constituents that we're going to get this done. It's just not moving at the pace that needs to be

His district covers seven of the nine county parks.

CBS Sacramento reached out to the county Parks Department and has yet to hear back. The General Services director says they do not have a comment.