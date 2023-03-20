San Joaquin River at flood stage, some residents ordered to evacuate

MANTECA - The San Joaquin River has reached flood stage in one area of San Joaquin County, causing local residents to evacuate.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the flooding is due to a combination of storm runoff, snowmelt, and ongoing rainfall. The situation has led to severe flooding in several areas, including the homes along Airport Court, where you can't even see the streets.

No children at play along Airport Ct. in Manteca right now. The first floors of homes are underwater as this street and Haven Acres Marina are under evacuation orders. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/jjv4NYmdsS — Tori Apodaca (@tori_apodaca) March 20, 2023

Following the situation, the Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations along the affected areas and Haven Acres Marina. To help those affected, an emergency shelter has been opened at Manteca Senior Center on 295 Cherry Lane.

We spoke with a woman who lives along Airport Court, who had to use a boat to evacuate her and her family from the area on Saturday.

Officials have stated that while there haven't been any negative impacts on the levees so far, rising water levels could make it difficult for first responders to reach people who refuse to evacuate.