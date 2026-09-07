San Joaquin River search underway for 2 missing after accident involving 2 boats

A search resumed Monday in the San Joaquin River for two people missing after an incident involving two boats over the weekend.

The boats were involved in the incident shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Exactly what happened remains unclear. Everyone aboard one vessel was accounted for, while the second boat overturned and sank with three people onboard.

One person was pulled from the water with major injuries and flown to a hospital in critical condition. The other two people remain missing.

Crews searched into the evening Sunday before suspending the effort because of darkness.

The sheriff's office Dive Team joined the Boating Safety Unit on Monday as the search resumed.

Authorities have not released any other details about the incident, including exactly where on the San Joaquin River it happened.