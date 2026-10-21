Illegal dumping calls in San Joaquin County down 40% over last two years

Calls for service regarding illegal dumping in San Joaquin County are down by 40% since 2023-2024, the county board of supervisors said on Oct. 21.

The county says the numbers were in a report presented to the board of supervisors on Tuesday by the Illegal Dumping Task Force. The report said that 612 calls had been recorded in 2025-2026, a 21% decrease from the previous fiscal year according to the county.

"Illegal dumping damages our communities, threatens our environment and costs taxpayers money every time crews are sent to clean up," San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chair and Third District Supervisor Sonny Dhaliwal said. "These results show that our coordinated efforts are making a difference, and we're committed to building on that progress."

The county approved $2 million in ARPA funding in 2022 that was used to establish the task force, which developed what it refers to as the "Three E's plan," standing for Education, Enforcement, and Eradication.

The plan includes awareness campaigns, deployment of Flock Safety Flex cameras in areas known for illegal dumping, as well as numerous community cleanup events.

The ARPA funding that the plan relies on is it set to expire Dec. 31, 2026. The county says initiatives will continue by using existing funding in departmental budgets.