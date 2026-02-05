San Joaquin Farm Bureau sounds alarm on rapidly spreading golden mussels

The golden mussel, an invasive species that is making its way across the delta, through waterways and pipes, is now reaching as far south as Riverside County.

Now, it has prompted the San Joaquin Farm Bureau to send out a warning.

"In the summer, it gets hot, you're going to try and run pumps out of local rivers or waterways and find out that your pipes are all clogged," San Joaquin Farm Bureau Executive Director Andrew Genasci said.

The first spotting of golden mussels was in October 2024. While its origin is unknown, experts assume it began spreading across the Central Valley from the Port of Stockton.

Getting rid of them is nearly impossible and since their size varies, they become difficult to detect and catch.

"I don't know that we'll eradicate them, but at least we need to control spread and do what we can to make sure that when we need infrastructure to pump water, whether it's for agriculture, for flood control, that the infrastructure is available and that it isn't plugged with these new muscles," Genasci added.

On top of concerns that farmers won't be able to pump water during the dry months, it also poses a flooding threat to urban areas.

"That is a real big concern here in the county, given the way we are here near the delta," Genasci continued. "There are plenty of areas that are prone to flooding and so we need to make sure that the infrastructure is available and ready to roll when and if it's needed."

Action is already being taken at the county and state levels.

The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors created a local golden mussel committee to help communicate better with state and affected areas in the county.

The state has also secured $20 million in this year's budget to combat the spread and support local prevention efforts.

In the meantime, these small invaders are here to stay.

"Nobody wants to have a situation where you have crops waiting for irrigation water that isn't available because the infrastructure is plugged with muscles," Genasci said. "Just be aware that this is a problem. Do what you can to survey, talk to your irrigation districts and make sure that the infrastructure that you need is available and ready to rock and roll when you need it."

The county has also hired divers to clear underwater pipes to help maintain the situation. The county's task force is also looking into purchasing underwater rovers that can be used to check pipes, infrastructure and see how widespread the problem has become over the year.