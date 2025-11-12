San Joaquin County crews pull cars out of water from marina near Stockton

Crews from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are out in the Delta on Wednesday, pulling vehicles out of the water.

The sheriff's office says they're focusing their efforts on the Whiskey Slough Marina.

At least one vehicle, an SUV, has been pulled out so far.

It's unclear how these vehicles ended up in the water, but the sheriff's office noted that they continue to pose leak risks and navigation hazards for boaters.

Whiskey Slough Marina is about 10 miles west of Stockton.