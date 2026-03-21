2 Lodi men die after collision with train in San Joaquin County, CHP says
Two men died after a vehicle sped through active railroad crossing arms in San Joaquin County Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.
The collision happened around 7:15 p.m. at the railroad crossing along W. Armstrong Road.
The CHP said the driver of a 2007 GMC pickup sped up and drove through the active railroad crossing arms and was struck by an oncoming BNSF train, causing the truck to catch fire.
The 29-year-old driver and a 37-year-old passenger, both men from Lodi, died in the collision, the CHP said.
The collision remains under investigation. It's not known if DUI played a factor in the crash.