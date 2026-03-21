2 Lodi men die after collision with train in San Joaquin County, CHP says

Two men died after a vehicle sped through active railroad crossing arms in San Joaquin County Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened around 7:15 p.m. at the railroad crossing along W. Armstrong Road.

The CHP said the driver of a 2007 GMC pickup sped up and drove through the active railroad crossing arms and was struck by an oncoming BNSF train, causing the truck to catch fire.

Two men died after a collision with a train in San Joaquin County, CHP says. William Leon

The 29-year-old driver and a 37-year-old passenger, both men from Lodi, died in the collision, the CHP said.

The collision remains under investigation. It's not known if DUI played a factor in the crash.