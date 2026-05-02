San Joaquin County cracks down on sideshows as warmer weather approaches

As temperatures rise, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is sending a clear message to stay away from illegal sideshows.

"Don't go, don't watch, don't take part," officials emphasized as a new enforcement push gets underway in Stockton and across the county.

For longtime Stockton resident Montie Selmon, sideshows have become a familiar and frustrating part of life.

"You see them all around, you know people copying other people, you know what I mean," Selmon said.

To break the cycle, law enforcement agencies created a multi-agency task force aimed at shutting down sideshows before they even begin.

Officials say they've already seen success. A major crackdown in February 2024 led to about 150 people detained and nearly 90 vehicles impounded.

"In 2024, San Joaquin Sheriff's Office set the precedent. We had agencies from across the nation asking, 'How did we do that?'" said Heather Brent with the sheriff's office.

While authorities say sideshow activity has decreased since then, they warn the danger remains.

"Do not be somebody who goes out and is participating in illegal sideshow activity, and do not be a bystander," Brent said. "We've seen what happens with these. It's not just about driving cars fast and taking over intersections. Anytime there's sideshow activity, we have seen illegal firearms, illegal narcotics, and also gang activity."

Not everyone believes enforcement alone will solve the issue.

Stockton resident Ashley Hampton suggests giving participants a safer, controlled space.

"Have a sideshow space, put it at the parking lot of the fairground or something. Let people burn their tires safely," Hampton said. "They're not going to stop until they figure out new ways, so you might as well give a solution."

But others disagree, saying the risks can't be eliminated.

"Those who want to continue to do that, you know it's a bad ending," Selmon said.

On the first day of the latest operation, deputies reported no active sideshows. Still, enforcement remained active, with 60 vehicles and two motorcycles towed and impounded for violations ranging from traffic infractions to reckless driving.

Authorities say efforts will continue throughout the warmer months as they work to keep sideshows from "spinning out of control."