San Joaquin County man who sexually abused underage stepdaughter sentenced to 105 years to life

After being convicted of 35 counts of child sexual abuse, a stepfather in San Joaquin County has been sentenced to 105 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said Thursday.

Antonio Hernandez, 59, began abusing his stepdaughter when she was only seven years old and continued for 5 years until she came forward in 2023, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said.

He was given 25 years to life for each count of rape of a child under 10, 15 years to life for each count of oral copulation of a child under 10, 6 years for each count of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, and 11 years for each count of rape by force or fear, prosecutors said.

A social media post from the district attorney's office included a statement from District Attorney Ron Freitas, where he praised the survivor for coming forward and thanked all those involved for their efforts to bring this child predator to justice.