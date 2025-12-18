Mother, daughter hospitalized in San Joaquin County head-on crash that killed father, CHP says

A man died, and his daughter and her mother are in the hospital following a head-on crash in San Joaquin County Thursday night, authorities said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to Highway 33, just north of Highway 132.

Officers said a Chevrolet pickup truck was heading southeast on Highway 33 when, for unknown reasons, crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Ford van.

Officers said the driver of the van died at the scene. His identification has not been released at this time.

The man's daughter and her mother were taken to the hospital with major injuries, but are expected to survive, the CHP said.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, the CHP said.

The highway was closed for several hours due to the crash.

Authorities do not suspect DUI was a factor in the crash.