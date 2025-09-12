Winemakers weigh in as San Joaquin County grape crop value decreases nearly 19%

The sound of crushing grapes fills the air in Lodi this fall. The grapes are sweet, with some saying this is the best crop they've had in years, but it may not be enough.

"The biggest factor in the decrease in crop from last year was the scrapes that didn't get harvested," Lodi Winegrape Commission Executive Director Stuart Spencer shared. "There was just no buyers for the grapes. That's a function of a declining demand combined with cheap imports coming in. It's just left California grape growers with no home."

As growers focus on this year's harvest, last year's numbers show a sluggish market.

According to the San Joaquin County 2024 Crop Report, grapes were valued at just over $319 million.

While that number sounds good, the value dropped by nearly 19%, the largest decline in the county.

"The big factors are the yields and actual pricing on it," San Joaquin County Agricultural Commissioner Kamaljit Bagri explained. "A lot of our growers are actually pulling vineyards in our region, and that's because there are no contracts out there. The market is flooded with wine, and we have also seen that consumers now are not looking at wine anymore."

According to Spencer, bulk imports were up by 17% in the first six months of 2025, while there are still plenty of California grapes and wine available.

On top of less consumption, cheap imports are having a heavy impact on local wine.

"I've been looking at the numbers on this in the last five years, just the cheap bulk imports account for about 1.7 million tons. That equates to about a $28 billion loss of economic output for California," Spencer said. "So it's a significant downturn in our economy, and it's affecting everyone at all sectors here."

But overall crop in the county from last year was profitable.

"The value of the agricultural commodities of San Joaquin was around $3.146 billion, which is still a pretty good number overall," Bagri said. "As you know, the agriculture industry here in San Joaquin is the number one industry."

Milk remains the leading crop in the county, valued at over $536 million. Almonds jumped to the second spot with an increase in value of more than $148 million, nearly 44%.

Despite their drop, grape growers remain hopeful.

"I think Lodi is in a great spot right now. The approachability of our wines, the accessibility of it, the price points, you know, we're seeing increase in demand and visitation here that is helping drive us," Spencer continued. "That's what we're going to continue to do -- work twice as hard, and, you know, put out a great product, and tell our story and invite people to come down.

As for the rest of the county's crops, eggs and chickens were in the fourth spot with walnuts in fifth, seeing the largest increase in the county at 60% in value.