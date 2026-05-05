San Joaquin County considers mandatory spay, neuter for found pets

San Joaquin County leaders are considering a proposal that would require pets taken into shelters to be spayed or neutered before being returned to their owners.

The proposal, introduced by Supervisor Steve Ding, is aimed at reducing pet overpopulation, overcrowded shelters, and rising costs tied to animal care.

County officials say they are seeing the same animals come through shelters repeatedly, contributing to a cycle that strains resources. The county is on track to spend more than $1 million this fiscal year on animal welfare, including the cost of impounding about 1,700 animals.

Supporters argue the policy would help address the root of the problem by preventing unwanted litters and reducing the number of animals that end up back on the streets.

"This is about responsibility, compassion, and common sense," Ding said. "We have to get ahead of the problem."

Animal welfare groups say demand for spay and neuter services is already high. The Animal Protection League, which offers reduced-cost procedures, says it fields hundreds of calls and emails daily from pet owners trying to schedule appointments.

But the proposal is already facing pushback from some residents who say it could take away personal choice when it comes to caring for their animals.

Key details are still being worked out, including how the policy would be enforced and who would pay for the procedures. County staff is expected to return with recommendations before any final decision is made.