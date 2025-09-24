Watch CBS News
Local News

San Joaquin County cold case victim identified as Michigan man after 43 years

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A homicide victim whose body was found in a Central California orchard decades ago has finally been identified, authorities say.

The man's body was found by a farmer near French Camp and Jack Tone roads back in April 1982.

Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office have tried to decades to positively identify the man, putting his case into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System as UP68492.

However, only recently did advances in forensic DNA technology help crack the case.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced that the man had been identified as Danny Joe Jentzen.

san-joaquin-co-cold-case-id.jpg
Photo of Danny Joe Jentzen (left) and the tattoos that were found on his body (right). San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Authorities learned that Jentzen, who was 27 when he died, was originally from Flint, Michigan. Family also told detectives that Jentzen grew up a ward of the state and apparently struggled with mental health.

Jentzen's sister last saw him as a child, family told detectives.

Detectives say Jentzen's killing remains unsolved. Anyone with information in connection to his disappearance and death are urged to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue