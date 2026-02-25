San Joaquin County deputy dies after on-duty medical emergency, sheriff says

A deputy with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, the department says.

Sergeant Jason Whelen was identified by the sheriff's office as the deputy who died.

The incident happened Tuesday while Whelen was on duty. Extensive life-saving efforts were attempted by fellow deputies and medics, but the sheriff's office says Whelen was pronounced dead.

Whelen had been with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office since 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in 2013.

"He was known within the Sheriff's Office for his kindness, steady leadership, love of Jesus Christ, and infectious smile," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Whelen was a father of four. He was 40 years old.

No other details about the circumstances leading up to Whelen's death have been released at this time.