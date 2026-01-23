Car wedged under semi-truck trailer in Tracy-area crash; fog a factor, CHP says

A driver escaped with relatively minor injuries after a San Joaquin County crash that saw their car get lodged underneath a big rig trailer.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Koster and Vernalis roads, southeast of Tracy.

South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews responded to the scene and found that a Toyota Prius was stuck under a semi-truck trailer.

Scene of the crash. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority

Firefighters moved into extrication mode and were able to free the driver in 10 minutes.

Rescuers say the driver's injuries were not life-threatening, but the person was still taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation by California Highway Patrol, but first responders noted that dense fog coated the area at the time.