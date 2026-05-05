San Joaquin County I-5 crash near Peltier Road leaves 1 dead

A deadly crash has a lane of Interstate 5 in northern San Joaquin County closed Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway, near Peltier Road, and involved a big rig.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that one person had died.

Due to the crash and investigation, the #2 lane is blocked and a SigAlert has been issued by Caltrans. The lane is expected to be blocked through 9 a.m.