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San Joaquin County I-5 crash near Peltier Road leaves 1 dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A deadly crash has a lane of Interstate 5 in northern San Joaquin County closed Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. along the northbound side of the freeway, near Peltier Road, and involved a big rig. 

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that one person had died.

Due to the crash and investigation, the #2 lane is blocked and a SigAlert has been issued by Caltrans. The lane is expected to be blocked through 9 a.m. 

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