San Joaquin County burglary suspect faces numerous charges, including kidnapping

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a burglary suspect on numerous charges, including kidnapping, after a car chase in Stockton on Monday afternoon.

Deputies first located the suspect's car, which was connected to a residential burglary that occurred last week. Upon attempting a traffic stop, the driver fled, prompting a pursuit that ended near Sierra Nevada Street when the driver surrendered.

The sheriff's office says that a passenger in the car claimed they repeatedly asked the suspect to stop and let them out during the pursuit, but he refused.

Deputies also found items allegedly stolen during the burglary that week, along with tools commonly associated with residential burglaries.

The suspect, 44-year-old Roger Potts, faces charges of kidnapping, residential burglary, possession of stolen property, evading law enforcement, hit-and-run, and outstanding felony warrants, police said.