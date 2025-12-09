San Francisco Waymo passenger gives birth inside self-driving vehicle

A passenger in a self-driving vehicle gave birth while on the way to a San Francisco hospital, Waymo confirmed on Tuesday.

The autonomous driving technology company said its remote rider support team was alerted to "unusual activity" inside the vehicle and contacted the rider. After checking in on the rider, the employee called 911.

Waymo said the rider, baby and vehicle all made it to their destination, UCSF, safely, ahead of emergency services.

"We're proud to be a trusted ride for moments big and small, serving riders from just seconds old to many years young. We wish the new family all the best, and we look forward to safely getting them where they're going through many of life's events," a Waymo spokesperson said.

The company said the vehicle was taken out of service for cleaning after it finished its trip.