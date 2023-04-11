Therapy dog from SFO's 'Wag Brigade' provides comfort for anxious travelers Therapy dog from SFO's 'Wag Brigade' provides comfort for anxious travelers 02:34

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- Fighting crowds, standing in line, and rushing through an airport terminal can cause stress and anxiety.

Anyone who traveled for the Easter holiday or hopped on the plane for Spring Break understands our airports have become much more crowded since the pandemic.

SFO Wag Brigade CBS

Just this past week, from Friday March 31st through Easter Sunday, more than 21,300,000 passengers made their way through TSA checkpoints. At San Francisco International Airport they have found a way to help ease the tension, with the help of some furry friends.

Since 2013, SFO has partnered with the SPCA, and together they formed the Wag Brigade – a group of therapy animals who traverse the airport terminals giving travelers a little cuddly comfort.

One of those animals is Brixton, a Golden Retriever who has been part of the brigade for nine years.

"He knows who needs puppy love, whether they are missing their dog, stressed out or just need to have the comfort of a dog," said Linda Gordon, Brixton's human.

The Wag Brigade currently consists of 15 dogs and one rabbit. All are certified therapy animals.

Most traveler's moods instantly change when they come across the animals. Their voices even go up a few octaves.

"Some people can break glass after they him," laughed Gordon.

For Linda and Brixton, the airport is only part of their job. They also travel to schools and non-profits helping spread love where it is needed.

"We work with organization to bring awareness to mental health, and just the fact it is a harsh world out there and we need to spread a lot of love," said Gordon. "I feel fortunate to have this beautiful being in my life, and I love I get to share him."

This Tuesday, April 11th, is National Therapy Dog Appreciation Day.