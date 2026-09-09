Sam's Club argument leads to shooting in Sacramento County, 1 in critical condition

A man was critically wounded Wednesday in a car-to-car shooting that stemmed from an argument at a Sam's Club in Sacramento County, officials said.

Deputies were called just after 6 p.m. to the 7900 block of East Stockton Boulevard for reports of a shooting in the roadway, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies provided medical aid at the scene, including applying a tourniquet and a chest seal, before the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Three other people were in the victim's vehicle, including a woman and two children. No one else was injured.

Investigators determined the shooting followed an argument at the Sam's Club near Power Inn Road and Calvin Road.

The sheriff's office said the argument continued from the shopping center into the area where the shooting occurred.

Authorities described the incident as a car-to-car shooting.

No suspect vehicle information was immediately available, and no arrests have been announced.