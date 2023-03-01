Sacramento mother arrested on homicide charges arrested after death of son

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento mother has been arrested on homicide charges after the death of her son on Tuesday, police say.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, Tuesday evening, officers responded to the 2400 block of Meadowview Road to assist with a medical aid call. Medics at the scene started live-saving measures and rushed the boy to the hospital.

The boy - whose exact age was not disclosed - was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the case. The boy's mother, 20-year-old Samisha Frazier, was initially detained at the scene by officers.

Frazier has now been arrested and was booked into Sacramento County Jail on homicide charges.

Police say they don't believe there are any other suspects.