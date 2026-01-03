Salvation Army family shelter in Marysville to close by the end of January

For more than three decades, the Yuba Sutter Salvation Army has run a crisis center to house families and people in need. But due to financial troubles, the depot is closing.

Over the decades, the Salvation Army has had to continually review the program and whether it's viable. The decision, many times, was to keep it open, despite running it on a deficit, because there's no other program like it in the region. But this time around, they just can't keep it going.

"Anyone in a non-profit segment, or even a for-profit segment, understands that business costs have exponentially risen in recent years, so we haven't been able to keep pace," said Captain Larry Carmichael with the Salvation Army Yuba Sutter Corps.

The Yuba Sutter Salvation Army Depot is currently home to eight families and seven individuals, but by the end of January, the program will be discontinued.

"We will be able to assist them in finding a place for them to live and to dwell and thrive. Once we have them housed, which we certainly believe we can do in the next 30 days, we will turn around and assign them a housing tenancy specialist," said Carmichael.

"All the shelters are pretty full at the moment, so it's not ideal right now. This is going to be a challenge," said Johnny Burke, executive director of the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium.

Burke says he's hosting a meeting next week with advocates and leaders to come up with solutions. He says the situation is especially difficult because there are children involved and they want to keep families together.

"We don't want anybody to be homeless. We don't want anybody to be living in poverty on the streets, but we certainly don't want kids growing up in that. We want to do the best we can as a community to help them out," said Burke.

The 63-bed facility is more than 100 years old. Carmichael says they've done their best to maintain the building, but the nearby train tracks have created problems.

"Every time the train goes by our building, because it's just ten feet from the track, it's the equivalent to a 3.1 earthquake and the train goes by at least eight times a day. So no building is meant to stay structurally together on 8 earthquakes a day," he said.

Carmichael says the decision to close down the family shelter was tough, but they plan to redirect the money to help more people in the long run.

"Those dollars will turn around and go to our safety net programming. Last year, we were able to assist 380 families to go into permanent housing. We certainly expect to increase that number as we move around resources," he said.

"It's not just a shelter closing, it's a foundational part of folks' road to recovery toward lifelong better habits, things like that. So it's a hard-hitting blow and everybody is very sad to see it go," said Burke.

The Depot Family Crisis Center will close on Jan. 31.