Sacramento to break ground on new affordable housing complex in midtown

By
Cecilio Padilla
Cecilio Padilla

Work is set to begin on a new affordable housing community in midtown Sacramento on Wednesday.

Named "Sakura," the 134-unit project will be at 16th and T streets. It will be available for people making 30 to 60 percent of the area's median income.

An auto shop once sat at the corner. Now, city and other local officials are touting the housing project as an all-electric, transit-oriented community.

Studios and one-bedroom apartments will be available. On the ground floor will be retail stores along with on-site programs for residents focused on financial literacy, digital skills, and wellness, officials say.

The project was funded in part by $38 million from a state Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities award.

Project managers say they estimate the work to be done by March 2027. 

