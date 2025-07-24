Safeway workers in Northern, Central California set Friday night deadline to avoid strike

More than 20,000 Safeway employees throughout Northern and Central California may soon go on strike, warning they could walk off the job as soon as this weekend.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 8, Local 5 and Local 648 have issued a deadline of midnight on Friday, July 25 for a new contract. Workers are seeking higher wages and improved benefits.

Both sides, along with a federal mediator, met for bargaining last week but no deal was reached. The unions are accusing Albertsons, which owns Safeway, of stalling negotiations.

"The company has rejected several proposals—offering neither a rationale nor a counteroffer and has yet to offer a comprehensive wage proposal," UFCW 8 said in a statement. "We have been bargaining for months, our members have voted nearly unanimously to authorize a strike, and we're done waiting."

Bargaining sessions are set to take place on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Safeway said in a statement to CBS News Bay Area, which read in part, "We have scheduled bargaining sessions this week and continue to work with a federal mediator. While we are disappointed that the Unions have indicated the possibility of a strike at some of our stores, we fully respect our associates' right to engage in collective bargaining."

"We are hopeful a resolution will be reached soon, as we have in other parts of the country through successful collaboration with our union partners to secure agreements that recognize and reward our dedicated associates while supporting the company's ongoing growth," the spokesperson added.

The three unions represent approximately 25,000 Safeway workers.