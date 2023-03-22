Safety concerns as Sutter County firefighters battle increased costs amid insufficient funding

SUTTER COUNTY - Sutter County is facing a critical shortage of funding for its fire department, with increased costs and not enough revenue to keep its engines staffed.

Fire Chief John Shalowitz has reported that there are times when he responds to calls alone due to the lack of personnel. This issue has raised safety concerns for the community.

Shalowitz stated that a $1.3 million federal grant over three years kept two men onboard, but it ran out on March 10. After a failed tax measure last fall, he has turned to the county to keep engines staffed, which is not usually the way his department is funded.

"We are not a generally funded fire dept. We operate the same as a special fire district does. But within the county system," said Shalowitz.

A small percentage of property taxes pays their way, along with a special fire department millage established in 1997. On a 2,000-square-foot home, it costs $40. However, the millage hasn't seen a cost increase since its establishment, making it difficult for the fire department to operate at its current level.

Sutter County Administrator Steven Smith mentioned that more than two-thirds of the county is in a flood zone, which limits revenue. Smith explained that the county expected development to pay for fire department operations and expansion. But since a considerable portion of the land is in a flood zone, it has become challenging to generate more revenue.

"We're at a significant disadvantage, and development isn't occurring to increase that tax," said Smith.

If a more permanent solution isn't found, the fire station in the town of Sutter will go to an all-volunteer status. Smith suggested that the county is looking to get infrastructure into Sutter point, and there are developers interested in building homes in the area.

The county is most interested in developing the commercial side, which is just on the west side of 99 and Riego.

In the meantime, Sutter County is bridging the funding gap to keep the community protected as Shalowitz applies for more federal funding. However, relying on grants is not a permanent solution, and they are working on solving this problem for the community and the county as a whole.

The Sutter County Fire Department will not find out if they have been awarded the federal SAFER grant from FEMA until this fall.