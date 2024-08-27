Safety improvements made to Pollock Pines crosswalk where preschoolers were hit by van

POLLOCK PINES — More than a year after five kids were hit by a van while crossing the street, progress is being made on safety improvements along Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines.

In May 2023, five preschoolers were hit near Oak Street by a utility van while in the crosswalk on a field trip to a nearby park.

"Growing up here in Pollock Pines, we never had sidewalks or any major crosswalks, so my brothers and I would always kind of be in the road walking," Elizabeth Piearcy, manager at nearby Knotty Pine Lanes, said.

A rapid flash crosswalk has been placed right near where the accident occurred, along with three others along Pony Express Trail.

It's part of a stretch of improvements being made to Pony Express Trail, which the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors approved in October 2023. However, this project has been in the works since 2019.

The project will add the flashing beacon crosswalks, create more bike and pedestrian access, and improve ADA access.

Piearcy has kids of her own and said she feels much better now about her kids getting on and off the bus with the upgraded crosswalks.

"That's where they catch the bus—right at Pony Express—and it's made it a lot safer for them not being right on the road," Piearcy said.

As the school year ramps up, the Pollock Pines Elementary School district welcomes the changes and said, in part, "With the addition of new sidewalks, crosswalks, and improved signage, it is encouraging that our families and students can walk safely to and from the elementary school for daily activities, school events, and recreational sports programs."

"I think they were needed, definitely, because people kind of zoom up and down Pony Express and there are kids here. There's a grade school a couple blocks off of that trail," John Le Pouvoir, Pollock Pines resident, said.

Le Pouvoir has lived in Pollock Pines for nearly 20 years and also said the changes were much needed, especially following the devastating accident last year.

"It's good that it's finally getting done and hopefully now, with the new school year just firing up, these kids will be a little bit safer being out here," Le Pouvoir said.

The rapid flash crosswalks will be located near 50 Grand and Burger Barn, Forebay Road, Sanders Drive and Cox Street.

Some of the rapid flash crosswalks have been installed but the project isn't done yet. The county said they hope to be done in mid-September.