Man arrested in Sacramento light rail tracks copper wire theft

A man was allegedly caught by deputies cutting copper wire from a SacRT light rail track on Christmas Eve.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, back on Dec. 24, deputies assigned to SacRT spotted a suspect allegedly cutting copper wire along the tracks between the Sunrise and Hazel stations.

Deputies alleged the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Addison Jones, had wire cutters and about two pounds of stolen copper wire.

On December 24, 2025, Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputies assigned to Sacramento Regional Transit contacted 32-year-old Addison Jones after he was found cutting copper wire along the light rail tracks between… pic.twitter.com/tolGOGbAmT — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 6, 2026

Several poles were along the light rail tracks were damaged due to the theft, deputies say.

Jones was arrested and is facing charges of copper theft, damaging railroad property, vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing.

Investigators believe Jones is also a possible suspect in other similar incidents.