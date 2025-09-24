SacRT launches new app to pay for transit tickets after repeat vandalism at machines

Continued vandalism is causing Sacramento Regional Transit to rethink the way riders pay.

On Wednesday, the agency launched the Transit Connect App, where riders can purchase and activate tickets all on their smartphone.

Many riders use Connect Cards for their tickets, but the machines to tap in their ticket for their ride are frequently damaged.

"It was really causing a challenge for these riders that said I have my Connect Card, I've paid my fare, but I can't tap," said SacRT spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said they just became too hard to fix.

All Connect Card holders will be phased into the app in 2026, so they will not have to worry about carrying the card or broken machines - they will just need their cellphones.

SacRT has been increasing its camera network that is monitored 24/7, plus security guards ride on trains and are out at stations.

"We are really trying to put more eyes out there on our system to try and prevent that bad behavior because we know it is a very small number compared to our everyday riders," said Gonzalez.

Rhoda Smith rides transit three to four times per week but always uses cash.

"It's easier for me," said Smith. "I don't have a cellphone."

The fare vending machines to pay with cash for a single trip are not going anywhere. The app will instead be phasing out the Connect Card machines.

Discount fares for seniors and the disabled, plus Yolobus fares, will be added to the next phase of the app in November. Riders have to just show the transit driver their activated ticket on their smartphone.

Gonzalez said ridership on the bus is above what it was pre-COVID and light rail ridership is at about 75-80% of where it was before the pandemic. She said most of their riders are state workers, but most have not returned to the office five days a week.

SacRT will be transitioning all riders who use the Zip Pass to Transit Connect in the coming months. You can find more details on the new app and how it works here.

Future upgrades to the Transit Connect app will include new features like scan to pay for faster boarding, fare capping so you'll never pay more than the daily max and the ability to load cash at fare vending machines and convenience stores.