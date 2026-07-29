Sacramento studies rapid bus route to airport as light rail remains a $2 billion goal

After decades of discussion with no construction, a light rail line to Sacramento International Airport remains a distant goal. Now, Sacramento Regional Transit is studying a less expensive alternative.

A transportation poll found 86% of Sacramento respondents consider building light rail to the airport important. The biggest obstacle has been finding the money to build it.

"We hear it from everyone. The airport hears it from everyone, 'We want light rail to the airport,'" SacRT spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez said.

Since 1991, SacRT has conducted six studies of the proposed line, which would run from downtown Sacramento through Natomas along Truxel Road and then west to the airport.

But nothing has been built, largely because of the cost.

"It is a $2 billion project," Gonzalez said.

SacRT is now spending $500,000 on another study, this time examining whether bus rapid transit could serve the corridor instead of trains.

"We're not saying 'never' to light rail. That's our ultimate goal, but we're looking at this study as this could be Phase 1 of making that a reality," Gonzalez said.

Bus rapid transit can be significantly less expensive than rail while offering faster service than a traditional bus route. Gonzalez said the system could include dedicated lanes, traffic signal priority and upgraded stations.

"It comes with dedicated lanes. It comes with signal priority, meaning that bus gets to go through that signal before vehicles do. It has nicer stations than a bus stop would," Gonzalez said.

Patricia Sherron said she rides public transit through Natomas every workday and would welcome a faster option.

"It takes me two hours from the bus to the light rail to the bus," Sherron said. "We need something, so whatever it costs, they need to do it."

SacRT is also facing a deadline to move forward with improvements along the corridor.

The transit district secured property rights-of-way years ago for new stations along the route, but many of those property dedications are set to expire in 2028 if the project does not begin.

"This could be a good first step for us," Gonzalez said.

SacRT is also considering another bus rapid transit route along Stockton Boulevard, with construction tentatively planned to begin in 2030.