Sacramento's St. Andrews AME Church turns 175 years old

Sacramento's St. Andrews African Methodist Episcopal Church celebrated a major milestone Sunday, turning 175 years old. It's the oldest historically Black church west of the Mississippi.

Church leaders and parishioners gathered to celebrate its historical past and its deep roots in the community.

"And so we're just thankful that 175 years the church has been in the community and a place of spiritual formation for many members and so we're very thankful not only the history but also where we're trying to go," said Rev. Dr. Jason Thompson.

Founded in 1850 during the Gold Rush era and right before California entered the union, the church originally served as a place of worship for Black settlers, miners, and their families.

Today, it continues its legacy of providing comfort and hope to members of the community.

Thompson says all are welcome.

"Regardless of faith traditions, regardless of if someone says 'I don't even believe in God.' We still welcome you because we believe that's part of the community we're called to serve," Thompson said.

Bishop Francine Brookins led Sunday's service, focusing on what she says are challenging times.

"The message is about what is St. Andrew's call now in this season, as so many people are unhoused, so many people are deprived of health care, and so many people are deprived of safety," Brookins said.

Like many parishioners, Brookins grew up attending St. Andrews as a young girl. Now as bishop, she hopes the church's legacy, faith, and deep-rooted traditions live on for years to come.

"My prayer is that this mission will continue for the next 175 years," Brookins said.

After the services, parishioners were treated to a living museum.

Children from the congregation acted out the lives of some of the founding members of St Andrews.

St. Andrews received its official state historical landmark recognition in 1994. Today, it continues to be a true pillar in the community.