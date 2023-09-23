Sacramento's Raceway Park closing its doors for good

SACRAMENTO - It's a sad day for racers at Sacramento's Raceway Park.

This weekend is the final Governor's Cup at the track as the owners say they're closing down for good. The Governor's Cup has been going on for 53 years. Sacramento Raceway Park officials say this will be the last big event.

Owners say it's time to move on, and that's hitting the community hard. More than 200 cars will be on the track this weekend, the most they've ever had.

Saturday is the official race, but over the next few weeks, there will be a few smaller races.