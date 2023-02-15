Sacramento's Miller Park safe ground site reopens for those experiencing homelessness

SACRAMENTO – The City of Sacramento has announced plans to reopen part of a local park as a safe camping ground for people experiencing homelessness.

Officials say, later in February, 15 travel trailers that were previously used at Cal Expo for quarantine housing during the pandemic will be moved to Miller Park.

The city had previously placed 60 tents at Miller Park as an emergency shelter.

Those tents had to be removed after the severe storms that hit Northern California last month, officials said.

Still, officials say the trailers are a temporary fix as the city and county work together for a long-term housing solution.