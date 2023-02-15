Watch CBS News
Sacramento's Miller Park safe ground site reopens for those experiencing homelessness

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The City of Sacramento has announced plans to reopen part of a local park as a safe camping ground for people experiencing homelessness.

Officials say, later in February, 15 travel trailers that were previously used at Cal Expo for quarantine housing during the pandemic will be moved to Miller Park.

The city had previously placed 60 tents at Miller Park as an emergency shelter.

Those tents had to be removed after the severe storms that hit Northern California last month, officials said.

Still, officials say the trailers are a temporary fix as the city and county work together for a long-term housing solution.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 12:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

