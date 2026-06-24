Sacramento's historic Elks Tower celebrates 100 years

One of Sacramento's first skyscrapers celebrated a big birthday on Wednesday. Hundreds of people gathered for the 100th anniversary of the Elks Tower in downtown.

It was once the top of the town. Sacramento's Elks Tower at 11th and J streets was built back in 1926 and was the city's tallest building at the time.

"It's just a spectacular piece of architecture," said Peter Dannenfelser, an Elk's Tower restoration architect.

Dannenfelser said the Elks fraternal club took a lot of pride in its design.

"This building was built out of love and as a temple for the Elks," Dannenfelser said.

Now, a centennial celebration was held to mark the building's 100th birthday, including a charity fundraiser and auction that even featured a $1,000 bill.

"Every time you come in here, you see something new, you find something new," said Elks Tower employee Penelope Larry. "I love it."

Life was a lot different back then when the Elks Tower first opened.

"This is before television," Dannenfelser said. "Cars had just started to push horses out of the city centers, and this building had all kinds of entertainment for them."

Walking through the front doors of the 14-story tower is a step back in time — from the spiral staircase to the arched windows, chandeliers, and ornately decorated ceilings.

Outside, the Italian Renaissance-style building features terra cotta decorations and a copper cupola on top. It even still has a swimming pool in the basement that is now just used for storage.

"I know of no place like this, and I've been in hundreds of hundreds of buildings," Elks Tower owner Steve Ayers said.

The Elks Club sold the building in the 1970s, and today, it's owned by Ayers, who has spent years restoring the historic structure.

"I fell in love with the building, and it was never about the money," he said. "It was about bringing it back to its old grandeur."

Even as Sacramento's skyline continues to change, the Elks Tower remains a reminder of the capital city's historic past.

The Elk's Tower currently has a restaurant and bar on the ground floor and office space on the upper floors.

It also features a ballroom and a penthouse that can be rented out for special events.