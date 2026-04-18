Sacramento's Gunther's Ice Cream remains open after fire causes smoke damage

Gunther's Ice Cream remained open as usual on Saturday following a fire that happened just outside the Sacramento staple.

Gunther's Ice Cream said damage from the early morning fire was limited to smoke and primarily affected the shop's manufacturing room, where ice cream is made.

Because of that, the business said it was weighing whether production would move to an off-site location while cleanup efforts were underway. The business said a specialized team was being brought in to address the smoke damage.

Despite the disruption behind the scenes, Gunther's says its business hours will remain unchanged.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to the Sacramento Fire Department for further details on the incident.